Jefferson caught one of five targets for 15 yards in Sunday's 41-17 loss to the Packers.

It was a brutal showing for Jefferson, one that likely cost him a chance to break Calvin Johnson's NFL record for receiving yards in a season, but the whole Vikings offense struggled after losing two offensive linemen to injuries early in the game. The team might prioritize the health of its stars in a relatively meaningless regular-season finale, so Jefferson may not see much of the field in Week 18 against the Bears.