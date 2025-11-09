Jefferson recorded four receptions on 12 targets for 37 yards in Sunday's 27-19 loss to the Ravens.

Opportunity wasn't an issue for Jefferson, as he commanded a season-high 12 targets to lead the team. However, he couldn't get on the same page with J.J. McCarthy -- the Ravens had two interceptions when Jeefferson was targeted -- with his four receptions marking his lowest since Week 2. The duo was particularly poor on deep targets, as all of Jefferson's targets came in the short area of the field, with his longest gain going for just 11 yards. He has now been held below 50 receiving yards in three of McCarthy's four starts this season.