Jefferson brought in six of eight targets for 81 yards in Sunday's 23-13 win over the Titans.

Jefferson led the Vikings in all receiving categories as he usually does, but he was left scoreless after both of Sam Darnold's passing touchdowns went to a pair of running backs. It was still a solid fantasy effort from Jefferson, who now has 59 receptions for 912 yards and five touchdowns through 10 contests. The superstar wideout is a clear-cut WR1 for Week 12 when Minnesota visits Chicago next Sunday.