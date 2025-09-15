Jefferson finished with three receptions on six targets for 81 yards in Sunday's 22-6 loss to the Falcons.

Jefferson was able to rip off a huge 50-yard gain on Atlanta's defense, but was otherwise held in check Sunday. QB J.J. McCarthy completed just 11 passes for 158 yards in the ugly loss, with his top wideout accounting for nearly half of his total production. Jefferson has gotten off to a slower start in 2025 with McCarthy (7-125-1) under center compared to the two-week sample we saw with 2024 starter Sam Darnold (8-192-2). Even with the slight drop off in production, Jefferson remains an unquestioned fantasy WR1 heading into a Week 3 matchup against Ja'Marr Chase and the Bengals next Sunday.