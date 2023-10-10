The Vikings are expected to place Jefferson (hamstring) on injured reserve, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Jefferson will be forced to miss a minimum of four contests if indeed officially placed on IR as a result of the right hamstring injury he sustained in Sunday's loss to the Chiefs. Peliserro reports, however, that the star wideout's exact recovery timetable is yet to be determined, meaning he could potentially be out longer. An extended absence from Jefferson would leave Jordan Addison and K.J. Osborn as the Vikings' top receivers, with tight end T.J. Hockenson potentially becoming Kirk Cousins' go-to target. Next on deck for Minnesota is a must-win matchup against the Bears in Week 6.