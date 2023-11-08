Jefferson (hamstring) practiced in a limited fashion Wednesday after the Vikings designated him for return from injured reserve.
In his first on-field work since straining his right hamstring during a Week 5 loss to the Chiefs, Jefferson unsurprisingly operated with a cap on his reps. It wasn't a shock considering comments from coach Kevin O'Connell to Alec Lewis of The Athletic on Wednesday in which he said of Jefferson returning Week 10, "I think that'd probably be a little aggressive. ... I do think he's on a good timeline." Jefferson does have two more sessions this week to put himself on a path to play Sunday against the Saints, but the Vikings will need to activate him from IR by 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday for him to have a chance to do so.
More News
-
Vikings' Justin Jefferson: Not expected to play this week•
-
Vikings' Justin Jefferson: Cleared to practice Wednesday•
-
Vikings' Justin Jefferson: Expected to practice this week•
-
Vikings' Justin Jefferson: Status unclear for Week 10•
-
Vikings' Justin Jefferson: Return date uncertain•
-
Vikings' Justin Jefferson: To be re-evaluated in four weeks•