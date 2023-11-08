Jefferson (hamstring) practiced in a limited fashion Wednesday after the Vikings designated him for return from injured reserve.

In his first on-field work since straining his right hamstring during a Week 5 loss to the Chiefs, Jefferson unsurprisingly operated with a cap on his reps. It wasn't a shock considering comments from coach Kevin O'Connell to Alec Lewis of The Athletic on Wednesday in which he said of Jefferson returning Week 10, "I think that'd probably be a little aggressive. ... I do think he's on a good timeline." Jefferson does have two more sessions this week to put himself on a path to play Sunday against the Saints, but the Vikings will need to activate him from IR by 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday for him to have a chance to do so.