Jefferson (chest) was listed as a limited participant on Tuesday's practice estimate.

Head coach Kevin O'Connell labeled Jefferson as day-to-day after the receiver exited Sunday's 3-0 win over the Raiders with the chest injury. Jefferson's listed limitations on the Vikings' first Week 15 injury report thus come as no surprise, though it's at least encouraging news that he wasn't estimated as a non-participant. More clarity on Jefferson's status for Saturday's game against the Bengals will come as the week progresses, but if the wideout does play, he'll be on the receiving end of passes from quarterback Nick Mullens, who has been named the Vikings' Week 15 starter.