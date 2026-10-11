Jefferson (ankle) will go through a pregame workout before the Vikings make a decision on his availability for Sunday's contest at New Orleans, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Jefferson hasn't played a snap since injuring his left ankle in the second quarter of a Week 3 win at Tampa Bay, but he relayed to Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com on Wednesday that he was determined to suit up for a game in his home state of Louisiana. Limited practices Wednesday through Friday left Jefferson questionable for Week 5 action, and the upcoming workout will determine whether or not he's included among Minnesota's inactives about 90 minutes before a 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff. The same cane be said for fellow WR Jordan Addison (hamstring), which will leave the receiving corps particularly short-handed if both of them are sidelined.