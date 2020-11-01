Jefferson caught three of four targets for 26 yards in Sunday's 28-22 win over the Packers.

The Vikings' vertical game took a back seat to a huge performance by Dalvin Cook in this one, as the running back scored all four of Minnesota's TDs. Jefferson did tie Adam Thielen for the team lead in targets, and the duo should be more involved in Week 9 against a Lions defense that just gave up three passing TDs to Philip Rivers -- although none of the three went to wide receivers.