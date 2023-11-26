Jefferson (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Bears but is considered unlikely to be activated from injured reserve ahead of the Week 12 contest, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Since being designated for return from IR on Nov. 8, Jefferson has been listed as a limited participant in the Vikings' ensuing nine practices. Jefferson's lack of progression in terms of practice activity doesn't seem to be the result of any unexpected setbacks, as the wideout said this week that he's been able to run full speed during portions of those workouts. Additionally, head coach Kevin O'Connell said Saturday that Jefferson "took part in some team reps." Even so, the Vikings look like they'll continue to take a cautious approach with Jefferson and hold him out for a seventh game in a row, with confirmation on his status expected to come by 4 p.m. ET on Monday, the deadline for Minnesota and Chicago to make transactions leading up to the 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff. The Vikings are on bye Week 13, but the team is expected to formally activate Jefferson from IR before his 21-day evaluation window closes this coming Wednesday, setting the stage for him to return to the lineup for the team's Week 14 matchup with the Raiders on Dec. 10.