Jefferson connected on a couple highlight-reel grabs from quarterback Kyler Murray during the Vikings' final training camp practice Aug. 26, Andrew Krammer of The Minnesota Star Tribune reports.

Though most of the Vikings' key starters ended up sitting out Friday's 34-6 loss to the Broncos in the preseason finale, Jefferson and Murray displayed a strong connection while sharing the field together for the last time in front of assembled media before the Sept. 13 season opener versus the Packers. During red-zone work, Murray made a strong anticipation throw over the middle to Jefferson that went for a touchdown, and on the very next play, the wideout hauled down a one-handed touchdown grab on a throw Murray made while facing heavy pressure. While it may be ambitious for Jefferson to return to the great heights he displayed over his first three years in the NFL when he averaged 108 catches, 1,608 yards and 8.3 touchdowns per season, the upgrade in quarterback play that Murray is expected to provide should help Jefferson handily outperform the 84-1,048-2 receiving line he posted over 17 games in 2025 with J.J. McCarthy, Carson Wentz and Max Brosmer throwing passes to him.