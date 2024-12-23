Jefferson corralled 10 of 13 targets for 144 yards and a pair of touchdowns in Sunday's 27-24 win over Seattle.

Jefferson dropped another standout performance that set a new high-water mark in receiving yards in addition to scoring his ninth and tenth touchdowns of the season. The superstar wideout put an exclamation point on this contest by taking the top off the Seahawks' secondary late in the fourth quarter for the game-winning score. After enduring a scoreless streak between Weeks 8 and 13, Jefferson has now rattled off five touchdowns over his last three starts. Managers will be excited to see what the fantasy stud has in store for next Sunday's divisional matchup against Green Bay.