Jefferson recorded three receptions on four targets for 64 yards in Week 9 against Detroit.

Kirk Cousins only attempted 20 passes, limiting all the Vikings' receivers chance to produce. Despite that, Jefferson managed to produce splash plays of 35 and 22 yards. Jefferson has proved early on in his career that he is capable of big production, though when the Vikings are working from ahead, opportunity will be minimal for all players involved in the passing attack. That will likely be the case again in Week 10, as the Vikings figure to engage in a slow-paced showdown with the Bears.