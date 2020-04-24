Vikings' Justin Jefferson: Minnesota's first-round pick
The Vikings selected Jefferson in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, 22nd overall.
The draft pick acquired in the Stefon Diggs trade turned out to be Jefferson (6-foot-1, 202 pounds), who was ruthlessly effective for LSU in 2019. Jefferson was good in 2018 too, though, so he was no one-year wonder. Jefferson might not be the greatest fit for a two-TE offense like Minnesota's -- he plays best in the slot, which there won't be in any balanced two-TE formation. Jefferson will likely play well for his own part, but the Vikings offense lacks speed and defenses might feel free to bracket the safeties over Jefferson and Adam Thielen. Still, Jefferson is well-situated for both redraft and dynasty purposes -- Tajae Sharpe cannot keep Jefferson on the bench.
