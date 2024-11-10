Jefferson recorded five receptions on nine targets for 48 yards in Sunday's 12-7 win over the Jaguars.

Jefferson tied for the team lead with nine targets, a mark he's now hit in three consecutive games. While opportunity wasn't an issue, Sam Darnold's accuracy was, as three of his passes to Jefferson were picked off. Darnold also targeted Jefferson primarily in short areas of the field, limiting him to a long gain of just 15 yards. While it was a down performance, Jefferson entered Sunday having topped 80 receiving yards in all but one contest for the season, and he should be projected to bounce back in Week 11 against the Titans.