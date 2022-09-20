Jefferson secured six of 12 targets for 48 yards in the Vikings' 24-7 loss to the Eagles on Monday night.

Jefferson once again paced the Vikings in targets and receptions while checking in a close second behind Adam Thielen's 52 yards for the lead in that category. The star wideout, like quarterback Kirk Cousins, saw a significant drop-off from his Week 1 numbers, but the fact he continued to be targeted at such a robust rate should be of comfort for fantasy managers. Another reason for optimism lies in a Week 3 NFC North home matchup against the Lions, which have allowed 580 yards passing to Jalen Hurts and Carson Wentz during their first two games.