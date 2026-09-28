Jefferson (ankle) "got close a couple times" to returning to Sunday's 23-16 win over the Buccaneers, head coach Kevin O'Connell said after the game, Ben Goessling of the Minnesota Star Tribune reports.

Jefferson sustained an ankle injury in the first half and was ultimately ruled out for the remainder of the game after catching both of his early targets for 32 yards. The Vikings held on without their star receiver to improve to 3-0 heading into a Week 4 home game against the Dolphins. Jefferson's ankle injury will be evaluated further, but O'Connell sounded optimistic that Jefferson may not face much, if any, additional missed time.