Jefferson caught nine of 13 targets for 74 yards in Sunday's 30-10 win over the Packers.

In Kirk Cousins' return to the Vikings, Jefferson led the team in catches, targets and receiving yards, although Myles Price and Gavin Bartholomew were on the other end of the QB's two touchdown passes. The nine grabs and 13 targets were season highs for Jefferson, while the yardage total was his best showing since Week 5. Despite a disappointing 40-467-4 line on 64 targets through eight games, the star wideout's outlook for the rest of the year is pointed up heading into a Week 11 clash with the 49ers.