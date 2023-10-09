Coach Kevin O'Connell said after Sunday's 27-20 loss to the Chiefs that it's too early to know how the hamstring injury that Jefferson suffered in the contest will affect him moving forward.

Jefferson wasn't able to return after hurting his hamstring early in the fourth quarter, ending Week 5 with three catches (on six targets) for 28 yards and no touchdowns. He had a visible limp as he made his way to the sideline, where he visited the medical tent, and he was merely a spectator afterward. Considering his status as the Vikings' top playmaker, Jefferson's activity level will be one to monitor closely this week as the team prepares for next Sunday's road game against the Bears.