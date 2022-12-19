Coach Kevin O'Connell said Monday that he expects Jefferson (ribs/chest) to practice throughout the week as the Vikings prepare to face the Giants on Saturday, Ben Goessling of the Star Tribune reports.

Jefferson got banged up in the Week 15 win over the Colts but continued playing after being checked out on the sideline. The star wide receiver isn't in danger of sitting out Saturday's game due to this latest bruise, but defenses will likely continue to play physically against Jefferson moving forward.