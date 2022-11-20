Jefferson, whose practice participation was managed this week while he contends with a mild case of turf toe, said he doesn't expect to face any restrictions due to the injury in Sunday's game against the Cowboys, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Jefferson said he picked up the injury in last week's overtime win over the Bills, but it didn't prevent him from making a highlight-reel, one-handed reception to convert a key fourth down late in the fourth quarter on his way to finishing with a career-high 193 receiving yards. Though Jefferson's reps were capped in practice Wednesday and Thursday account of the sprained toe, the fact that he upgraded to full participation Friday and doesn't carry a designation into Sunday's game supports the notion that he nor the Vikings are too concerned about the injury. Jefferson may be a riskier investment in DFS contests than usual if he's operating at less than 100 percent, but fantasy managers in season-long leagues should have no qualms about keeping him active this week.