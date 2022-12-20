Jefferson (ribs/chest) wasn't listed on Tuesday's injury report, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports.
After Saturday's 39-36 win versus the Colts, coach Kevin O'Connell relayed that Jefferson suffered a "rib chest contusion" during the contest. On Monday, O'Connell noted to Ben Goessling of the Minneapolis Star Tribune an expectation that Jefferson would be able to practice all week ahead of Saturday's game against the Giants. With no limitations at all to kick off Week 16 prep, Jefferson appears set to resume his standing as the Vikings' top wide receiver.
