Jefferson, who was present for Tuesday's mandatory minicamp, plans participate in next month's training camp regardless of whether he has signed a contract extension with the Vikings by then, Kevin Seifert of ESPN reports.

Jefferson, who has two years remaining on his rookie contract, skipped the voluntary portion of the team's offseason program, but the 2020 first-rounder suggested that his contract situation was "not too much a part of" his decision to do so. Per Seifert, there are no indications that negotiations between the Vikings and his agent are acrimonious, as the two sides work toward a potential deal that could make Jefferson one of the highest-paid non-QBs in the NFL. This past season, the LSU product racked up a league-high 128 catches (on 184 targets) for 1,809 yards and eight TDs in 17 games.