Jefferson (hamstring) was not activated off injured reserve Saturday and will not be available for Sunday's game against the Saints, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Head coach Kevin O'Connell tipped his hand earlier this week when he hinted it would be "a little aggressive" to say Jefferson would play Week 10. With the All-Pro wideout now out of the fold against the Saints, Jordan Addison and Brandon Powell will likely play a prominent role, especially if K.J. Osborn (concussion) is unable to suit up. Jefferson's next chance to play will come Week 11 against the Broncos.