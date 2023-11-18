The Vikings will not activate Jefferson (hamstring) from injured reserve ahead of Saturday's 4:00 p.m. ET deadline, ruling him out for Sunday's game against Denver, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Jefferson has been limited in practice since the Vikings designated him for return last Wednesday, but the star wideout still isn't ready to return to game action. His next chance to take the field will come versus the Bears on Monday Night Football in Week 12, after which Minnesota will have a bye. That means if the team still isn't 100 percent certain about Jefferson's health by Week 12, there could be additional incentive to keep him on the shelf. In any case, Jordan Addison, K.J. Osborn and Brandon Powell will lead the Vikings' wide receiver room until Jefferson is ready to return.