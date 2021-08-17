Coach Mike Zimmer noted that Jefferson (shoulder) is not likely to play in Saturday's preseason game against the Colts, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Playing it safe with the talented second-year wideout is a sound approach, so it doesn't look like Jefferson will see any exhibition snaps before Aug. 27 against Kansas City. That said, Zimmer indicated Jefferson, who suffered a shoulder injury in practice on Aug. 6, is doing "good," which bodes well for the 2020 first-rounder's chances of being at or close to full strength for Week 1 action.