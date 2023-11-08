Coach Kevin O'Connell suggested Wednesday that Jefferson (hamstring) isn't likely to play Sunday against the Saints despite being designated to return from injured reserve, Andrew Siciliano of NFL Network reports. "I think that would be a little aggressive," O'Connell responded when asked about Jefferson playing this week.

The designation allows Jefferson to resume practicing but doesn't put him back on the active roster. The Vikings would need to make that transaction by 4 p.m. ET on Saturday to have Jefferson in the lineup Sunday, and at this stage O'Connell apparently doesn't expect it to happen. A good week of practice could change things, of course, especially with the Vikings sitting in the No. 7 seed in the NFC after four straight wins and now facing a New Orleans outfit that might end up being one of their challengers for a wild-card spot.