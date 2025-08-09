Vikings' Justin Jefferson: Not in line to play Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jefferson (hamstring) is not slated to play in Saturday's preseason opener against the Texans.
No surprise here, given that Jefferson is managing a mild left hamstring strain that he sustained July 24. It remains to be seen if the wideout is a candidate to play in the Vikings' Aug. 16 preseason contest against the Patriots, but there's little incentive for him to be rushed back into game action, with his Week 1 availability remaining the priority here.
