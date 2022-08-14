Jefferson is not in line to play in Sunday's preseason opener against the Raiders.

Other key Minnesota skill players who are also not slated to play in Sunday's contest include QB Kirk Cousins (illness), RB Dalvin Cook, fellow WR Adam Thielen and TE Irv Smith (thumb). In that context, look for the focus of the team's coaching staff to be on evaluating those battling for battling for depth chart slotting ahead of Week 1.