Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell said that Jefferson (ankle) won't practice Wednesday and is viewed as day-to-day.

Jefferson sprained his left ankle in the second quarter of the Vikings' Week 3 win over the Buccaneers, with the injury sidelining him for the entire second half. Though follow-up imaging on his ankle came back clean, Jefferson's status for Sunday's game against the Dolphins remains uncertain. He may need to get back on the practice field in some capacity by Friday in order for the Vikings and fantasy managers to feel good about his chances of suiting up this weekend.