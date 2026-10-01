Jefferson (ankle) didn't participate in the portion of practice open to reporters Thursday, Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com reports.

Jefferson appears to be sitting out a second consecutive practice, though confirmation on that front will come later once the Vikings publish Thursday's practice report. Minnesota's brass previously expressed optimism that Jefferson could be available Sunday against the Dolphins after exiting the Week 3 win over Tampa Bay due to a sprained ankle, but Jefferson has yet to take any concrete steps toward returning. The star wide receiver will likely need to practice in some capacity Friday to maintain any hope of suiting up Sunday.