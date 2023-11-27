The Vikings are not expected to activate Jefferson (hamstring) for Monday night's divisional matchup against Chicago, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

The Vikings will continue to take a cautious approach to the star wide receiver's recovery, with a bye week coming up after Monday's divisional contest. This will mark Jefferson's seventh consecutive missed game, though the expectation is that he will resume practicing in full after the bye and be 100 percent healthy Week 14 on the road against Las Vegas. Assuming Jefferson isn't activated from IR ahead of Monday's 4 p.m. ET deadline to do so, Jordan Addison, K.J. Osborn and T.J. Hockenson will be in line to work as QB Joshua Dobbs' top pass-catchers in Week 12.