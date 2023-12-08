Jefferson (hamstring) has been removed from the Vikings' injury report and will face no restrictions in his return to game action Sunday versus the Raiders, Dane Mizutani of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

After practicing in a limited fashion for three straight weeks, Jefferson was activated from injured reserve during the Vikings' Week 13 bye, so the standout receiver was fully expected to return to the lineup in Week 14. Jefferson cleared up any lingering concern about the health of his hamstring by turning in a trio of full practices this week, setting him up to play his usual 90-plus-percent snap share this Sunday. For just the second game in his career, however, Jefferson will be catching passes from someone other Kirk Cousins, who suffered a season-ending Achilles injury in Week 8. The Vikings are electing to stick with Joshua Dobbs as their starting quarterback coming out of their bye week, though the trade-deadline pickup may be on a short leash after throwing four interceptions in Minnesota's 12-10 loss to the Bears in Week 12.