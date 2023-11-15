Jefferson (hamstring) officially practiced on a limited basis Wednesday.

Despite assertions from coach Kevin O'Connell that Jefferson was in line to increase his practice workload this week, per Alec Lewis of The Athletic, the wide receiver maintained his listed activity level from Week 9 prep. He's entered his second week of a 21-day window in which to be activated from injured reserve, but, as O'Connell noted Wednesday, the Vikings remain in the evaluation phase as it pertains to Jefferson's return to action. Jefferson thus will use Thursday and Friday to put himself on a potential path to be activated and thus available Sunday at Denver.