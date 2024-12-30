Jefferson recorded eight receptions on 11 targets for 92 yards in Sunday's 27-25 win over the Packers.

Jefferson wasn't targeted until midway through the second quarter and had only two catches for 13 yards at halftime. However, he got going in the second half, with the highlight being a long 37-yard reception, with the yardage coming primarily after the catch. Jefferson ultimately led the team in targets, receptions and yards, though his touchdown streak ended at three games.