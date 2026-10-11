Jefferson (ankle) brought in six of seven targets for 79 yards and a touchdown and rushed once for minus-11 yards in the Vikings' 23-13 win over the Saints on Sunday. He also committed a fumble that remained with Minnesota.

Making his return from a one-game absence due to an ankle injury, Jefferson capitalized on an opportunity to perform in front of his home-state crowd. The perennial Pro Bowler was expected to be busy due to Jordan Addison's (hamstring) inactive status, and Jefferson ultimately led the Vikings across the board in receptions, receiving yards and targets. The veteran receiver added his first touchdown since Week 1 when he recorded an impressive 15-yard scoring grab in the back corner of the end zone to cap off the first possession of the second half, and Jefferson will next set his sights on a vulnerable Colts defense in a Week 7 home matchup on Sunday, Oct. 25 following a Week 6 bye.