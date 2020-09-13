Jefferson secured two of three targets for 26 yards in the Vikings' 43-34 loss to the Packers on Sunday.

The rookie first-round pick had a quiet first half, but he managed to get on the stat sheet with the Vikings focusing heavily on the pass after facing a sizable halftime deficit. Jefferson figures to progressively up his role in the offense as he builds more chemistry with quarterback Kirk Cousins and improves his grasp of the scheme, and he'll look to build on Sunday's modest numbers at the expense of the Colts in a Week 2 interconference road showdown.