Jefferson brought in seven of 13 targets for 70 yards and two touchdowns in the Vikings' 28-27 win over the Panthers on Sunday.

As expected, Jefferson saw a sizable workload with Adam Thielen (reserve/COVID-19) sidelined for the contest. Jefferson easily paced the Vikings in targets while also drawing even with multiple teammates for the team lead in receptions. The rookie's pair of touchdown grabs -- from 12 and 10 yards out in the first and fourth quarter, respectively -- pushed his season total to six, half of which have come in the last pair of games. Jefferson could be in for another sizable workload in a Week 13 matchup against the hapless Jaguars secondary, irrespective of whether Thielen is available in that game.