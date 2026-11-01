Jefferson brought in five of nine targets for 33 yards and a touchdown in the Vikings' 19-15 loss to the Lions on Sunday.

Jefferson led the Vikings in receptions with the aid of a team-high target total, but the highlight of the perennial Pro Bowler's afternoon was his touchdown grab. Jefferson stuck his hand up and tapped Kyler Murray's (hamstring) pass to himself while in tight coverage in the left corner of the end zone early in the second quarter, ultimately securing a memorable one-yard scoring grab. Jefferson has topped 50 receiving yards just three times and is still in search of his first 100-yard game of the season, but he's found the end zone in two of the last three games heading into a Week 9 home showdown against the Bills on Monday night, Nov. 9.