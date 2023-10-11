The Vikings placed Jefferson on injured reserve Wednesday, ruling him out for the next four games, Craig Peters of the team's official site reports.

The Vikings are calling up N'Keal Harry from the practice squad in a corresponding move, while the likely beneficiaries in terms of targets are Jordan Addison, K.J. Osborn, Brandon Powell and TE T.J. Hockenson. There does seem to be hope for Jefferson returning after the four-week minimum, though it's also possible Minnesota's playoff hopes (or lack thereof) end up impacting the decision a month from now. His earliest possible return date is Nov. 12 against the Saints (Week 10).