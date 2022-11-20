Jefferson will be playing through some pain due to his case of a 'mild' turf toe injury, Fox's Jay Glazer reported on their morning pregame show.

Jefferson remains clear of the injury list and the phrase 'no limitations' was used earlier in describing his status, but just be aware that those two facts doesn't necessarily mean that he's fully healed either. It probably doesn't change rostering decisions on the star wideout, but it's worth noting that distinction.