Vikings' Justin Jefferson: Posts 85 yards in Week 16
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jefferson caught six of eight targets for 85 yards in Sunday's 16-13 win over the Giants.
Jefferson's 57 first-half yards were already good for his second-highest full-game total in the past eight outings. J.J. McCarthy (hand) exited late in the first half, and Jefferson accounted for 28 of Max Brosmer's 52 passing yards after halftime. Jefferson's floor will continue to be far lower than he's accustomed to due to questionable quarterback play Thursday against the Lions, whether the Vikings get McCarthy back under center or start Brosmer.
