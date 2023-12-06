Jefferson (hamstring) practiced fully Wednesday.
Prior to getting activated from injured reserve last Tuesday, Jefferson was contained to limited sessions during the entirety of his 21-day practice window. With his ability to handle all activity to begin Week 14 prep, he appears to have put the hamstring issue that he sustained Week 5 behind him. Jefferson thus will put an end to a seven-game absence Sunday at Las Vegas, whose defense has allowed the seventh-highest catch rate (67.1 percent) to opposing wide receivers this season.
