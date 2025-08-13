Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell said Wednesday that Jefferson (hamstring) is "definitely progressing" but won't be re-evaluated to potentially practice until next week, ruling him out for Saturday's preseason game against the Patriots, Ben Volin of The Boston Globe reports.

Minnesota continues to take a cautious approach to the star wide receiver's recovery from a hamstring injury, but O'Connell said the hope is to begin ramping up Jefferson's workload next week, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports. He'll be limited to walk-throughs during joint practices with New England, for the time being. It remains to be seen whether Jefferson could have a chance to suit up for the Vikings' preseason finale against Tennessee on Friday, Aug. 22. With Jordan Addison (suspension) out the first three games of the regular season, it's increasingly crucial for J.J. McCarthy and company that Jefferson is available Week 1.