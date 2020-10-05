Jefferson caught four of his five targets for 103 receiving yards during Sunday's 31-23 win against the Texans.

After a quiet Weeks 1 and 2 in which he produced five combined receptions for 70 yards, Jefferson has exploded the past two weeks to the tune of 11 total receptions for 278 yards and a touchdown. Jefferson was dominant on contested catches during his final year at LSU (nation-leading 92.3 percent catch rate), and so far this year he has remained very reliable in tighter NFL windows, corralling 16 of 20 balls thrown his way in 2020. Next up is a Sunday night showdown against a Seattle defense that has surrendered an astronomical 401.8 passing yards per game.