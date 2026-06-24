Vikings' Justin Jefferson: QB competition on tap

As the 2026 season approaches, Jefferson continues to anchor a Minnesota wide receiver corps that also features Jordan Addisonand free-agent addition Jauan Jennings.

While Jefferson's status as the Vikings' top pass catcher is secure, it remains to be seen who will be throwing him the ball come Week 1. Newcomer Kyler Murray is on board to compete with incumbent J.J. McCarthy, and according to coach Kevin O'Connell it's possible that the team's looming QB competition could extend into the preseason, Kevin Seifert of ESPN reports. That said, Murray -- the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft -- is viewed as the favorite to win the job, and if that ends up being the outcome, he'd be Minnesota's fourth different Week 1 starter in the past four seasons. Subpar QB play hampered Jefferson's fantasy upside in 2025, but if Murray seizes the top job and engineers a bounce-back season of his own in the process, Jefferson stands to benefit.