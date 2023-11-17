Jefferson (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game at Denver,

Per Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com, Jefferson remained limited at Friday's practice, as he has been since the Vikings designated him for return from injured reserve last Wednesday. The team didn't activate him Week 10, and while he's a bit closer to game action than he was a week ago, coach Kevin O'Connell implied that Jefferson isn't likely to be available this weekend. Still, Minnesota will have until Saturday afternoon to get Jefferson back on the active roster ahead of Sunday's contest. If Jefferson misses his sixth consecutive game, though, the Vikings again will rely on Jordan Addison, K.J. Osborn and Brandon Powell at wide receiver.