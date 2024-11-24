Jefferson recorded two receptions on five targets for 27 yards in Sunday's 30-27 overtime win against the Bears.

Sam Darnold ripped through the Chicago secondary to record seven completions of at least 20 yards, making Jefferson's line even more disappointing. He did have a 40-yard touchdown nullified late in the fourth quarter by offensive pass interference on an apparent pick play. Jefferson has now failed to reach 100 receiving yards in three consecutive contests.