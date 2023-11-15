Coach Kevin O'Connell said Wednesday that Jefferson (hamstring) will "do a little bit more today" than he did last week, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports. "We'll see how he responds to that," O'Connell added. "A little bit more tomorrow. We're in that day-to-day ramping-him-up phase. We'll determine if it's possible at all to have him for this weekend."

After the Vikings designated him for return from injured reserve last Wednesday, Jefferson practiced in a limited fashion all week before the team deemed him questionable on its final Week 10 injury report. Ultimately, he wasn't activated by Saturday's deadline in order to have a chance to play this past Sunday at New Orleans. This time around, Jefferson is increasing his on-field work to begin Week 11 prep, but it's unclear if he'll progress enough for him to make himself available for Sunday's game in Denver. Wednesday's practice report will unveil his activity level.