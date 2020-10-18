Jefferson hauled in nine of his 11 targets for 166 receiving yards and two touchdowns during Sunday's 40-23 loss to the Falcons.
The rookie wideout resumes his dominant surge of production from Weeks 3 and 4, after enduring a down outing last Sunday night against the undefeated Seahawks. Seattle was able to contain the LSU product to just three receptions and 23 yards on five targets, a sharp decline from the 11 combined catches and 278 yards he produced over the preceding two outings. Jefferson had more than double the targets of typical No. 1 wideout Adam Thielen (five) during Sunday's loss to Atlanta, though that's only the second time in six outings this season that the rookie has out-targeted the two-time Pro Bowler. The Vikings will now be afforded a bye before returning to action Nov. 1 against the Packers.
